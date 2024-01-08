Some classes moved online after UVic building shuts down for repairs

Photo: Glacier Media

Some students at the University of Victoria will have their classes online this week after a campus building lost heat and ventilation capabilities over the winter break.

The university said that the majority of classes scheduled in the David Strong Building for Monday have been moved online.

Repairs are expected to take between seven to 10 days, the university said in a notice.

“For health and safety reasons, all classrooms in DSB will be unavailable and the building will be locked until heat and ventilation in the building are restored,” the statement said. “We apologize for the short notice and any inconvenience this may cause.”

UVic did not disclose what caused the building systems to malfunction, or the number of classes or students affected.

Affected students are expected to recieve further information from their instructors, who have been encouraged to move their classes online while repairs take place as limited alternative classroom space is available on campus.

Named after a former UVic president, the David Strong Building was originally known as the Classroom Building when it was built in 1996. It contains a 200-seat auditorium and classrooms that are used by multiple university faculty departments.