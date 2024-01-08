Environment Canada warns coastal B.C. about incoming winter storm

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia's south and central coast are bracing for their first taste of winter weather as Environment Canada issues a series of special weather statements.

The weather office says "significant snow accumulations" are expected for inland sections of the central and south coast Monday and Tuesday, while strong winds are predicted for western and southern Vancouver Island.

It says there is also potential for snow along the coastal sections of the south and eastern Vancouver Island that will be followed by heavy rain.

Meanwhile, about 10 to 15 centimetres of heavy snow is expected to fall in Whistler and along the Sea to Sky Highway starting Monday afternoon.

The weather office says Howe Sound, and East Fraser Valley including Hope can also expect similar amount of snow before a warm front settles in later Monday that will cause a transition to rain.

Environment Canada says specific weather warnings may be issued as the storm develops.