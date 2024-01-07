Pilot killed in helicopter crash in Glacier National Park

Photo: The Canadian Press Rescue crews are searching for a helicopter that went missing east of Revelstoke, B.C., in Glacier National Park on Friday. This file image shows a search and rescue helicopter in the same area in March 2010. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

The pilot was killed in a helicopter crash near Revelstoke.

The RCMP confirmed Sunday that a chopper reported missing on Friday was found at a crash scene in Glacier National Park. Unfortunately, the lone occupant of the aircraft did not survive.

“The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident,” said a brief statement from Revelstoke RCMP.

The helicopter was believed to be on its way from Calgary to Sicamous. There’s no word yet on the identity of the pilot.

A number of search and rescue organizations as well as military aircraft were involved in the search.

ORIGINAL 10:27 a.m.

Air crews have joined military and ground support crews on Sunday in the search for a helicopter that went missing near Revelstoke.

John Jorimann, zone commander for PEP Air Central Zone, said Kelowna and Vernon PEP Air and Civil Air Search and Rescue Association crews set out at first light thanks to improved weather conditions.

Jorimann said PEP Air teams will search with the military in the Cormorant helicopter and use drones and other search equipment on the ground.

Crews initially began their search for the missing helicopter just after 7 p.m. on Friday, but the effort was hampered by weather conditions that kept crews from accessing the believed crash site.

The emergency “ping” of the helicopter is roughly ten miles east of Revelstoke.The chopper is believed to have been on its way from Calgary to Sicamous.

Fred Carey, BC director with PEP Air, a member of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, told Castanet on Saturday the only person on the helicopter was the pilot and his condition was unknown at the time.