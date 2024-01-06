Coquitlam RCMP are investigating another shooting, the third in three days

Photo: CTV News

Coquitlam RCMP are looking for witnesses and dash-cam video following a shooting on Saturday - the third shooting in three days.

Police were called to a shooting in the area of Westwood Street and Glen Drive in Coquitlam, at approximately 4:14 p.m. Jan. 6.

Officers located one man suffering from life-threatening injuries who was transported to hospital. Two suspects were seen running away from the scene.

“We understand that these last three days have been incredibly stressful to the community and we want to assure the public that our officers are working tirelessly to advance all of these investigations,” said Insp. Darren Carr. “Public safety is our top priority. These incidents are isolated, targeted and involving a small group of individuals.”

Coquitlam RCMP are asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the shooting between 3 and 5 p.m. to contact police.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have dash-cam, cellphone or home surveillance video to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-518.