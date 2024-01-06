Weather hampering emergency crews searching for downed helicopter near Revelstoke

Photo: Castanet file photo

Weather is hampering search efforts for a missing helicopter that went down east of Revelstoke.

Fred Carey, deputy director with Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, said numerous resources are being brought in to search for the aircraft that crashed Friday.

Carey said the only person on the helicopter was the pilot and his condition is unknown at this time.

The helicopter was on its way from Calgary to Sicamous when it went down. Crews began their search just after 7 p.m. yesterday.

“We have the Canadian Armed Forces involved, we have aircraft on scene, we have a drone on scene and the Cormorant (rescue helicopter) is waiting to see if it can get into the site,” Carey said.

“It is almost impenetrable right now. The weather has been very much a challenge. We searched all through the night. The weather is pretty bad.”

Carey said ground crews are not able to access the crash site.

The helicopter's emergency beacon is active, but weather and rough terrain are making it difficult to access the crash site.

“We are doing an air electronic search and a ground electronic search,” Carey said.

“If we can get a fix on it, we will send the drone into that area. We don't know the condition of the pilot so we want to move as fast as we can because, as you know, the longer it takes, the less the chances are.”

Capt. Pedran Mohyeddin, with marine forces, said the emergency “ping” is roughly 10 miles east of Revelstoke.

Terrain in the area is steep and shrouded on clouds.

Mohyeddin said a Hercules aircraft did some electronic searching “last night, but again it has been hampered by the weather.”

The Hercules returned to base during the night and is on standby.

Mohyeddin said crews are “just waiting for an open window in the weather to go in and do the search. The Cormorant is in Revelstoke and the Hercules is in Comox, so as soon as they get an opening they are ready to go.”