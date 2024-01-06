B.C. company handed $12K penalty after worker killed by falling printer

Photo: WorkSafeBC

A company moving a printer down a flight of stairs in Fort St. John, B.C., has been fined more than $12,000 after the machine tipped and fell on a worker, delivering a fatal blow.

A WorkSafeBC investigation later determined Ideal Office Solutions “had not conducted a risk assessment” before the work and “no safe work procedures” were made available to carry out the move or operate a hand truck known as a “stair climber.”

“In addition, WorkSafeBC determined the worker had not received a safety orientation and had not been trained on how to use a stair climber,” WorkSafeBC wrote in a summary of the penalty, handed down in July 2023 but released last week.

“The firm failed to provide its workers with the information, instruction, training, and supervision necessary to ensure their health and safety. This was a high-risk violation.”

Ideal Office Solutions provides office equipment across northern B.C. and northwestern Alberta.

Glacier Media reached out to the company for comment but has yet to receive a response.