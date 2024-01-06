Coquitlam RCMP investigating possible links after a second shooting in the city in as many days

Photo: Pixabay. Coquitlam RCMP are investigating a shooting that occurred late Friday night, the second in as many days in the city.

A second shooting in Coquitlam in as many days late Friday night may be connected to another incident Thursday afternoon that prompted police to shut down a large portion of the City Centre area.

Coquitlam RCMP Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshima, who’s the team commander of the detachment’s investigative services section, said investigators are looking into whether Friday’s shooting in the area of David Avenue and Mitchell Street is related to a brazen shooting Thursday near Johnson and Glen drives.

In that incident two men were detained after a vehicle was reportedly fired upon and police found bullet holes and shell casings. Roads in the area were closed off for several hours and police employed support from its Air1 helicopter as well as the canine unit.

“Our officers are exploring all avenues,” said Yoshima in a news release. “We want to assure the public that maintaining community safety is our top priority.”

In Friday’s incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m., police located evidence of a shooting and a victim who wasn’t injured. Nobody was arrested and RCMP are asking witnesses or anyone with dash-cam, cellphone or surveillance video from the area between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file #2024-461.