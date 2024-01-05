Knives allegedly pulled in B.C. dating app dispute

Photo: Vikki Hui The conditional discharge includes 12 months' probation.

A Vancouver man has been given a conditional discharge for uttering threats in a case where he was arguing with his girlfriend on the street about finding a dating app on her phone.

Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Kathryn Denhoff heard that Keenan Patrick Bokamayr, 22, had accused his partner of being unfaithful as a result of the find.

But, as the two were arguing at Eighth Avenue and Fir Street, things became heated.

Bokamayr had made a slicing motion across his throat, the court heard. That’s when a bystander stepped in to assist the woman.

Crown prosecutor Michael Bauer told the judge that Bokamayr then allegedly pulled a knife on the man.

The other man also allegedly pulled a knife in self-defence. The woman said Bokamayr’s knife had a three-inch blade.

Bokamayr fled and hid in a bush on West Sixth Avenue.

Bokamayr would not comply with police directions and he had to be taken into custody with shots from a bean-bag gun, Bauer said.

No knife was found.

“I wasn’t caught with a knife,” Bokamayr told the judge.

Defence lawyer Jordan Allingham said his client conceded that he “lost his cool.”

“He is apologetic for his actions toward his ex-girlfriend,” Allingham said.

The conditional discharge includes 12 months' probation.

“I’m impressed you’ve taken responsibility for this, Mr. Bokamayr,” Denhoff said.