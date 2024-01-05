'N' driver caught speeding at 169 km/h in Richmond

Photo: Richmond RCMP. Police caught a new driver speeding at 169 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone.

A new driver was caught speeding at more than three times the speed limit in East Richmond just before the end of 2023.

The driver, who was caught at Westminster Highway and No. 9 Road, had a recorded speed of 169 kilometres per hour, according to Richmond RCMP's post on social media platform X.

Roads in the City of Richmond have a maximum speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour except for provincial roads.

Cpl. Dennis Hwang, Richmond RCMP spokesperson, told the Richmond News the driver was caught shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2023.

The driver was slapped with a violation ticket for excessive speed and failure to display their "N" sign, and their car was towed and impounded.