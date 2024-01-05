Homicide team takes over case of a missing man from Chilliwack, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Jamie Bristol, of Chilliwack, B.C., is shown in a police handout image. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into Bristol's disappearance, which they say is suspicious. The team says in a news release that foul play is suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Integrated Homicide Investigation Team **MANDATORY CREDIT**

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has stepped into a missing person case involving a B.C. man whose disappearance police now say is suspicious.

The team says in a news release that foul play is suspected in the disappearance of 41-year-old Jamie Bristol of Chilliwack, B.C.

Police say Bristol was last believed to have been contacted on Dec. 22.

He's described as six feet tall and about 180 pounds with tattoos of a distinctive skull with flames on his neck and others on his scalp.

The release says that beyond the investigation team's mandate to look into homicides and suspicious deaths, it is also responsible for investigating high-risk missing people where foul play is suspected.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti says they're appealing to the public for any information that might help solve the disappearance of Bristol.