'Near zero visibility' fog to turn to snow in B.C.'s Columbia Valley

Photo: Photo by Eric Muhr on Unsplash

A fog advisory is in place for North Thompson, North and West Columbia.

Environment Canada says “near zero visibility” is expected.

“Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of dense fog. The fog is expected to dissipate as periods of light snow begins this morning,” the agency said.

In the North Columbia between 15 and 20 centimetre of snow should fall between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system will move across BC today and Saturday. Periods of light snow will start over North Columbia this morning and become heavy this evening,” Environment Canada said in a separate snowfall warning.

“Heavy snow will continue through Saturday morning and ease to periods of light snow Saturday afternoon.”

Drivers are reminded to take caution on the roads.