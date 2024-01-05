Highway 3 under travel advisory in West Kootenays as storm nears

Photo: Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash

A travel advisory is in place for Highway 3 in the West Kootenays as a winter storm nears.

DriveBC reports the advisory is in place for the Crowsnest Highway from east of Christina Lake to Creston.

“Limited visibility with snow. Expect delays," said DriveBC.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning, with 15 to 20 cm expected between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass. Around 15 cm should fall near Trail.

“A strong Pacific low pressure system will move across B.C. today and on Saturday. Snow, heavy at times, is expected over Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass early this evening through Saturday morning,” Environment Canada says.

Snow should taper off Saturday afternoon.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.