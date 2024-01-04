Two suspects detained after 'brazen' daytime Coquitlam shooting

Photo: Tri-City News Police at the scene of a shooting in Coquitlam.

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.

Two suspects have been detained by Coquitlam RCMP after reports that multiple individuals had shot at a vehicle in the City Centre neighbourhood this afternoon, Jan. 4.

The gunfire prompted a massive police presence and the closure of several roads in the area, including Glen Drive from Lansdowne Drive to Pinetree Way and Johnson Street between Guidlford Way and Conley Crescent.

As well, the Air 1 helicopter hovered above and one witness posted on social media a police dog had been deployed.

Nobody was reported injured, RCMP said in a news release, but officers found bullet holes and casings in the area.

"We are extremely lucky that no one was injured during this brazen day-time shooting in a very populated area," said Sut. Keith Bramhill, Coquitlam RCMP’s officer in charge, adding police want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or saw a man pointing a firearm in the area of Johnson Street and Glen Drive.

Officers are also seeking dash-cam, cellphone or home surveillance footage from the area between 2:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with further information can contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2024-324.

ORIGINAL 3:55 p.m.

Coquitlam RCMP is asking people to avoid a large area in the City Centre neighbourhood due to “an unfolding police incident.”

The affected area includes Glen Drive between Lansdowne Drive and Pinetree Way and Johnson Street between Guildford Way and Conley Crescent.

Posts on social media suggest a heavy presence of armed officers in the area with the RCMP’s helicopter hovering above.

A witness at Guildford and Lansdowne reported on X they heard two gunshots just before 3 p.m. Another posted on Reddit a police dog was searching the area.

We'll update this story with more details as it becomes available.