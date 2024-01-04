228498
BC  

Woodfibre LNG's worker ship arrives in Vancouver from Latvia

LNG worker ship arrives

Jennifer Thuncher, Squamish Chief - | Story: 465548

The ship that will serve as worker accommodation for the construction of the Woodfibre LNG (WLNG) plant in Squamish has arrived in Vancouver. 

The 35-year-old Merchant Vessel (MV) Isabelle made its way from Latvia, where it last served as a safe haven for folks fleeing the Russian Invasion in Ukraine.

On its way, it had ports of call in Spain, Panama and Guatemala before arriving in Vancouver on Jan. 3.

In the fall, WLNG enlisted Bridgemans Services Group to supply a ship suitable for worker accommodation.

The 169 metre-long Isabelle will eventually be moored at the Woodfibre LNG project site to house up to 600 construction workers. 

According to a previous news release, the ship will have an "ultraviolet water purification system, the ability to run on shore hydro power, industrial-sized heat pumps, and sewage treatment that includes ultrafiltration, a low intensity UV unit," and will be shipped to a management facility in B.C.

In addition, Bridgemans is designing the MV Isabelle to eliminate waste and recycle as much as possible.

The company previously said it will be moored locally beginning spring 2024.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
221330
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227112
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
228672


TheTango.net
Celebs of the '90's and now

Celebs of the '90's and now

Galleries | January 04, 2024

Britney Spears won't return to music

Music | January 04, 2024

Epic fail: Tourist mistakes butter for cheese

Must Watch | January 04, 2024

Baby loves bananas

Must Watch | January 04, 2024

Daily Dose- January 4, 2024

Daily Dose | January 04, 2024