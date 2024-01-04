Woodfibre LNG's worker ship arrives in Vancouver from Latvia

Photo: John Buchanan. The ship that will serve as worker accommodation for the construction of the Woodfibre LNG plant in Squamish has arrived in Vancouver.

The 35-year-old Merchant Vessel (MV) Isabelle made its way from Latvia, where it last served as a safe haven for folks fleeing the Russian Invasion in Ukraine.



On its way, it had ports of call in Spain, Panama and Guatemala before arriving in Vancouver on Jan. 3.



In the fall, WLNG enlisted Bridgemans Services Group to supply a ship suitable for worker accommodation.



The 169 metre-long Isabelle will eventually be moored at the Woodfibre LNG project site to house up to 600 construction workers.



According to a previous news release, the ship will have an "ultraviolet water purification system, the ability to run on shore hydro power, industrial-sized heat pumps, and sewage treatment that includes ultrafiltration, a low intensity UV unit," and will be shipped to a management facility in B.C.



In addition, Bridgemans is designing the MV Isabelle to eliminate waste and recycle as much as possible.



The company previously said it will be moored locally beginning spring 2024.