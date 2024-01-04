'Something out of a movie': Fireworks shoot out of B.C. apartment

Fireworks were set off people's balconies at a Surrey apartment building early on New Year’s Day.

Siddhant Shrivastava was ringing in 2024 at his home with his wife when he heard the fireworks start.

“I live on the 15th floor, so we usually see a bunch of fireworks,” he says.

He was expecting to see a colourful display, but was surprised to see the fireworks launch from a balcony beside his building.

“We saw something which was out of a Marvel movie,” he says. "They were using them like... throwing them at each other. That was crazy. It was pretty wild to see it.”

The fireworks started just after the clock hit midnight Jan. 1, and lasted until about 12:30 a.m.

Shrivastava says he was concerned about a potentially dangerous situation.

“You quickly realize that this has a really crazy repercussion, it can start an actual fire,” he says. "I was more worried than scared because that damage is irreplaceable once it happens."

He says it was more than one unit partaking in the fireworks.

“It was multiple buildings, multiple floors... throwing [fireworks] at each other.”

Surrey RCMP was notified about the incident shortly after 12 a.m.

"Police attended the area and conducted patrols. No fireworks were observed at the time,” says a spokesperson at Surrey RCMP.



Glacier Media reached to the property manager, to determine if there was any damage, but had not received a response by publication time.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the fireworks or has information is being asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.