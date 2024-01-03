Victoria police cleared in woman's fatal fall from hotel balcony

Photo: . The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. File photo

B.C.’s police watchdog has cleared Victoria police of any wrongdoing in the death of a woman who fell from the balcony of her ninth-floor hotel room in November.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. said police responded to a 911 call on the morning of Nov. 3 about a woman who had climbed over the balcony railing of the hotel in the 500-block of Oswego Street.

Police and trained negotiators entered the room to try to talk with the woman. She did not respond and minutes later let go of the balcony railing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Civilian Director Ronald MacDonald reviewed civilian witness statements and video footage and concluded that there was no connection between police actions and the woman’s death.

An IIO statement on the decision notes that help is available for people in crisis. People can call 310-6789 and ask to be connected to the nearest crisis centre. No area code is required.

