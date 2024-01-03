BC Wildlife Federation's 50/50 jackpot surpasses $210,000

Photo: Kate Harper~McGregor

The BC Wildlife Federation’s conservation lottery 50/50 jackpot has now eclipsed the $200,000 mark.

The nonprofit announced Wednesday morning the total has crested $210,000 and is still climbing. The winner will take half of the final figure.

Other top prizes include a 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 Pro 4WD pickup truck and 2024 Yamaha Kodiak 450 ATV.

Funds from the lottery support habitat restoration, independent wildlife research, and environmental leadership programs for youth across the province.

A list of projects in the Thompson-Okanagan supported by proceeds from the lottery:

Wild Kidz wilderness experience camp in Peachland

Beaver dam analogue installation and beaver relocation near Merritt

Wetland site assessment in Kelowna and Kamloops

Women’s outdoor skills training in Lake Country

Wetlands Workforce site monitoring, Haywire Ranch

Independent scientific research: Southern Interior Mule deer Project, Southern BC Cougar Project, Interior Fraser Steelhead

Wetlands Restoration and monitoring at Strawberry Hill and Stud Pasture

Gardom Lake invasives treatment and monitoring

Spawning channel restoration with Bonaparte First Nation

"Our mission is to protect and enhance the environment for present and future generations, driven by core values of stewardship, transparency, and science-based solutions. Join us in preserving the natural beauty of British Columbia through education, partnerships, and responsible outdoor activities," said the group.

The final sales deadline is Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

