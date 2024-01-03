Time not right to stage play amid Gaza tensions, says Victoria, B.C., theatre

Photo: The Canadian Press Belfry Theatre is shown in Victoria on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Local tensions connected to the ongoing Middle East war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza has prompted a Victoria, B.C., theatre company to cancel the scheduled run of a play exploring potentially controversial themes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner

Tensions connected to the war between Israel and Hamas have prompted a British Columbia theatre company to cancel the scheduled run of a play set in the region.

Victoria's Belfry Theatre says in a statement the timing isn't right to stage The Runner by Canadian writer and actor Christopher Morris and it could "further tensions" in the community.

Morris's one-person play, which had been scheduled as part of a festival in March, explores the reactions to an Israeli rescue volunteer's decision to save a Palestinian woman accused of violence against a soldier from Israel.

The theatre says it booked the play last year to present a contemporary work that could generate dialogue, but after a period of difficult consideration the production has been cancelled.

The theatre received duelling petitions in recent weeks, alternately calling for the play's cancellation and performance at The Belfry, which was spray-painted with "Free Palestine" graffiti last month.

Belfry officials were not immediately available for further comment Wednesday.