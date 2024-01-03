Lisa Batstone, B.C. mother who murdered daughter, 8, dies in prison

Photo: The Canadian Press A British Columbia woman who was convicted of murdering her eight-year-old daughter has been found dead in prison. A cell in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women is seen during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A British Columbia woman who was convicted of murdering her eight-year-old daughter has been found dead in prison.

Correctional Service Canada says Lisa Batstone, who was serving an indeterminate life sentence for suffocating her sleeping child with a plastic bag in 2014, died in custody on Monday.

It says Batstone, who began her sentence in 2019, died in the Fraser Valley Institution and her next of kin have been notified.

The correctional service says it will inform police and the coroner, and will review the circumstances of Batstone's death.

Batstone lost an appeal against her conviction for the second-degree murder of her daughter Teagan Batstone in 2022.

The Appeal Court ruling says Batstone never came to terms with her marital breakdown from Teagan's father, and intended to commit suicide and did not want to leave her daughter with him.

She was sentenced to life in prison with a non-parole period of at least 15 years, a sentence upheld on appeal.