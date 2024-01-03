Injured skier rescued from backcountry near Rossland

Photo: Google Maps Mount Lepsoe

Emergency crews and search volunteers helped a woman who injured her knee in the Kootenay backcountry last weekend.

RCMP say they were called—along with firefighters, paramedics and Rossland Search and Rescue— on Dec. 20 at 5:20 p.m. for a report of a 41-year-old Rossland woman who had injured her knee near the Igloo Cabin on Mount Lepsoe.

The woman and her husband had been backcountry skiing when the injury occurred. Police say the pair were prepared for the outdoors and an emergency, but the woman needed help getting out of the dark and remote area due to the injury.

Search and rescue volunteers rode snowmobiles and extracted the woman on a sled to safety at around 10 p.m. She was taken to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital for a further medical examination and is in good condition.

“This couple was prepared for this emergency when disaster struck. This makes all of the difference when waiting for rescue. Thank you to all of the responders to came out and make this a successful and happy ending,” says Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.