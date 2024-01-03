BC Hydro fined $710K for repeated 'high-risk' safety violations

Photo: BC Hydro One of the two tunnels that as of the August 2023 diverted the Peace River at the Site C dam near Fort St. John. It's not clear which BC Hydro dam in the area is subject of the latest work safety penalty.

BC Hydro has been fined $710,000 after WorkSafeBC inspectors found damaged ventilation equipment and “deficiencies” to protect workers from “welding fume hazards” at a hydroelectric dam near Fort St. John.

A summary of the administrative penalty, handed down in September 2023 but released last week, does not specify which dam the fines were applied to and WorkSafeBC has yet to provide Glacier Media with further details.

The worker safety agency said the firm that was subcontracted to do the welding work “did not have an adequate exposure control plan in place for welding fumes.”

“As prime contractor of a multiple-employer workplace, the employer failed to establish and maintain a system of regulatory compliance, a high-risk violation,” wrote WorkSafeBC.

“The employer also failed to keep up-to-date written procedures for providing first aid at the worksite. These were both repeated violations.”

BC Hydro did not respond to Glacier Media by the time of publication.

The public utility and its contractors have faced a number of worker safety penalties in recent years, especially at the Site C Clean Energy Project. From 2018 to 2020, Peace River Hydro Partners Construction Ltd. faced three six-digit penalties, according to WorkSafeBC records.

The company, which worked as BC Hydro's main contractor at Site C, was penalized more than $1.63 million over the three-year period.

WorkSafeBC has yet to confirm the latest penalties apply to the same mega-project.