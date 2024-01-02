224242
BC  

B.C. union representing Lower Mainland transit workers issues 72-hour strike notice

Workers issue strike notice

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465263

A union representing more than 180 transit workers in B.C. has issued a 72-hour strike notice.

CUPE Local 4500 represents workers employed by the Coast Mountain Bus Company, which runs transit operations for all of Metro Vancouver.

The notice is effective at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The union says it is still available to negotiate a collective agreement that avoids service disruptions.

It says job action could begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday with an overtime ban that would affect all operations in the Coast Mountain system.

The union says the last collective agreement expired at the end of 2022 and bargaining didn't start until this past October.

Members voted 100 per cent in favour of a strike mandate last month.

"We regard job action as the last resort in our effort to reach a fair deal, but we don't see an alternative," Chris Gindhu, president of CUPE Local 4500, said in a statement. "To date, Coast Mountain has been unwilling to address our key issues."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
221329
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
227703


TheTango.net
Behind-the-scenes: Titanic

Behind-the-scenes: Titanic

Galleries | January 02, 2024

Snoop Dogg joins NBC for the Paris Olympics

Showbiz | January 02, 2024

Incredibly talented guy sings flawlessly while doing his skin care

Must Watch | January 02, 2024

Giant things

Galleries | January 02, 2024

Toni Braxton reveals split from Birdman

Showbiz | January 02, 2024