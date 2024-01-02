Are these your things Burnaby RCMP found in a stolen U-Haul?

Photo: . Burnaby RCMP is looking for the rightful owner of items found in a stolen U-Haul last month.

A stolen U-Haul recovered in Burnaby contained some family keepsakes and photos that police in Burnaby are hoping to get back to their rightful owners.

Burnaby RCMP's gang enforcement team was out on patrol in the Metrotown area just after midnight on Dec. 16 when officers came upon the stolen U-Haul parked on the street, according to an emailed statement from the detachment.

Inside they found identification, tools and a carved box full of keepsakes, including family photos and jewelry, all of which are believed to be stolen.

"These photos are likely sentimental items to someone," said Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laura Hirst.

The investigation into the stolen U-Haul is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the recovered items is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Quote file 23-43816.

Follow Cornelia Naylor on Twitter @CorNaylor



Email [email protected]