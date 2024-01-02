228498
BC  

B.C.'s December was warm, but not record-breaking: meteorologist

Third warmest December

The Canadian Press - | Story: 465147

British Columbians basked in a balmy December to wrap up 2023, but it wasn't quite warm enough to break temperature records.

Environment Canada meteorologist Brian Proctor says the mean temperature recorded at Vancouver International Airport last month was 7 C, making it the third warmest December since 1896.

The mean temperature was almost double what is considered normal for that time of year.

Proctor says many weather stations around the province reported records ranging from their second to fifth warmest December.

The month was also very dry and Proctor says there wasn't enough rain or snow to alleviate the long-standing drought concerns in the province.

He says the first full week of January in the province is expected to get cooler with some snow possible at higher elevations

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More BC News

BC Weather
BC
Vancouver Webcam
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
221329
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
227860
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


TheTango.net
Incredibly talented guy sings flawlessly while doing his skin care

Incredibly talented guy sings flawlessly while doing his skin care

Must Watch | January 02, 2024

Giant things

Galleries | January 02, 2024

Toni Braxton reveals split from Birdman

Showbiz | January 02, 2024

Cat loves to run

Must Watch | January 02, 2024

Dance like nobody's watching

Uncategorized | January 02, 2024