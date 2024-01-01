Two men charged for gang-linked shooting in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: CTV News A police officer investigates at the scene of a shots fired incident on Friday, Dec. 29.

Two men have been charged after a home was shot up last week in Surrey.

RCMP were called on Dec. 29 for a report of shots fired in the area of 101 Avenue and 156 Street in Guildford. Two male suspects fled the area in a blue Range Rover.

While officers were attempting to stop the vehicle, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a firearm at a police officer, RCMP said in a news release Monday.

The two suspects were eventually arrested in the area of 198 Street and 57 Avenue in Langley.

Roman Arinder Gill, 24, and Shaun Narinder, 28, have been charged with firearms offences, assault, flight from police and more.

RCMP say both are known to police and the shooting is believed to be linked to the province’s gang conflict.

“Thankfully no one was injured during this brazen incident,” said Staff Sergeant Ian MacLellan of the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit.

“We understand shootings put the community on edge and we too find this level of violence to be unnerving. Our team of investigators with the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit have worked non-stop to pursue these charges against the suspects.”