One person dies in New Year's Day house fire in Surrey, B.C.

Photo: CTV News

One person has died in a house fire in Surrey, B.C.,

Mounties say they found the home fully engulfed in flames when officers arrived at around 7 a.m. on New Year's Day, adding the blaze was being contained by fire crews on scene.

Police say four people managed to escape and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth person was found dead inside the house.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Police say they're canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and asking anyone with information to call the RCMP.