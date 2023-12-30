Updated BC Assessment figures released Saturday

Photo: File photo - Colin Dacre

The B.C. Assessment Authority has released its latest assessments of property values in the province.

On Saturday, the authority updated its website to show the assessed values of all properties as of July 1, 2023.

Information about year-over-year assessment trends by region will not be released until Jan. 2, 2024, but property owners can have a look at their own property's assessments by searching their address on the website.

The B.C. Assessment figures are used to calculate property taxes for 2024, and do not necessarily reflect current market prices for properties.