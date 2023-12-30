Fog advisory in effect for much of Southern Interior Saturday morning

Photo: Castanet webcams Fog over downtown Kelowna Saturday morning.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Environment Canada has now expanded its fog advisory to the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

The foggy conditions are expected to last through to noon Saturday.

ORIGINAL: 6:45 a.m.

It's a foggy morning across much of B.C.'s Southern Interior.

Environment Canada issued an overnight fog advisory for a large chunk of the area, including the North Columbia, Kootenay Lake, Boundary, North Thompson, East Kootenay and Fraser Canyon regions.

While it's not included in the advisory, much of Kelowna is covered in thick fog early Saturday morning.

“Atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of dense fog tonight. The fog is expected to dissipate near noon on Saturday,” Environment Canada states.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”