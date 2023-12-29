B.C. double-stabbing accused remains in jail pending bail decision

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth

A Vancouver man facing two charges of assault with a weapon from a Boxing Day double stabbing in Olympic Village remains in custody as the court seeks further information aimed at a possible bail release.

Sheldon Cefre Ilbegi-Asli appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Gregory Rideout Dec. 29 on a bail appearance. The details of such appearances are covered by a publication ban.

As lawyers and Rideout discussed the case, the bearded Ilbegi-Asli, clad in red police custody sweats, looked on.

He is also charged with robbery.

Ilbegi-Asli, 21, was charged after two Good Samaritans received stab wounds after witnessing an alleged robbery, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The incident began around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, when two people agreed to meet in the Olympic Village to conduct a Facebook Marketplace exchange. The seller, a 36-year-old from Vancouver, believed he was meeting a legitimate buyer.

The transaction turned violent when the supposed buyer pulled out some pepper spray, used it and tried to flee without paying for the item.

That’s when a number of witnesses chased the suspect down and subdued him until police arrived.

“These bystanders acted bravely and decisively to help a fellow citizen in need, and we commend their courage,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “While we never want people to put themselves in harm’s way, we appreciate the quick thinking of these Good Samaritans, who worked together to subdue the suspect while our officers were rushing to respond.”

“Their selfless actions stopped the suspect from getting away with the crime and may have prevented others from falling victim,” Addison said. “We’re saddened that two Good Samaritans were assaulted in the process and we wish them a full recovery.”

The VPD noted the injured witnesses were making food deliveries at the time of the alleged robbery when they overhead someone calling for help and saw the suspect attempting to flee into a nearby taxi.

Addison said the pair prevented the man from getting in the cab, and with help from the third bystander, they gave chase and held him down until VPD officers arrived with handcuffs.

One food-delivery worker was stabbed in the hand, the other was stabbed in the shoulder. Both men were treated at hospital.

Other bystanders called 911 and remained at the scene to speak to police.

As a result of the incident, police are asking people to be cautious when meeting strangers to buy and sell used goods, as robberies and scams stemming from Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist transactions continue to be a concern throughout the region.

Anyone meeting up to make a sale is encouraged to use the VPD’s Safe Exchange Location, located outside VPD headquarters at 2120 Cambie St. The area is well-lit and includes video surveillance for increased safety.