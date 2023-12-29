Two influenza-associated deaths among children in BC this flu season

Photo: Pixabay - file photo

There have been two “influenza-associated” deaths in B.C. among people under 19 this flu season.

The BC Center for Disease Control says influenza among children is currently at the highest levels seen in the province this respiratory virus season.

“These deaths occurred in the past two weeks and are the only influenza-related deaths in children that BCCDC is aware of to date during this respiratory season. Our thoughts are with the families and communities affected by the loss of a loved one,” the BCCDC says.

“Early findings indicate the two children experienced secondary bacterial infections contributing to severe illness which can be a complication of influenza.”

The BCCDC says this year's influenza vaccine appears to be well matched to the strains circulating.

“Getting immunized is the best way to prevent serious illness,” the BCCDC says. “Vaccination is particularly important for children at highest risk of severe outcomes.”

These include children with chronic medical conditions, kidney diseases, liver diseases and other medical conditions, or those who are very overweight. Additionally, the BCCDC says infants and toddlers can be at risk of severe outcomes from influenza.

“Most children with influenza and other respiratory viruses recover safely at home without the need for medical intervention,” the BCCDC says.

“For children at high risk of severe complications, parents should consider talking to their care provider about early access to an influenza anti-viral drug called oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which is most effective against influenza if started within 12 hours, and ideally not later than 48 hours after illness onset.”