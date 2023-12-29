Noah is B.C.'s most popular baby name for second straight year

Photo: The Canadian Press

Noah has emerged as the most popular name for babies born in British Columbia in 2023, topping the list for the second straight year.

The province's Vital Statistics Agency says Noah was followed by Oliver, Olivia, Theodore, Liam, Jack, Emma, Sophia, Ethan and Leo.

The agency says almost 38,000 babies were born and registered in B.C. from Jan. 1 to Dec. 18 this year.

Most of the top-10 names this year were also among the most popular in 2022, with only Lucas dropping off the list and replaced by Ethan.