Six young puppies surrendered to BC SPCA just days before Christmas  

Photo: Contributed

Six puppies will start the New Year in new homes after a litter of puppies came into the BC SPCA’s care.

On December 22, six six-week-old Great Pyrenees border collie cross puppies were surrendered to the Chilliwack animal centre.

“It used to be really rare to have puppies come into the centre, but access to spay and neuter services is often challenging, which can lead to accidental litters, not to mention the rising cost of living,” explains Shelley Joaquin, manager of the BC SPCA’s Chilliwack animal centre.

“We’re very grateful the owner of these puppies reached out to surrender them immediately when they realized they could no longer afford their care, and before the puppies’ health was impacted.”

The BC SPCA says they maintain a large foster network of caring homes where vulnerable animals can wait for their forever homes.

“These little ones are so precious; they snuggle right into you when you hold them! But, like most younger animals, they needed to get out of the more overwhelming shelter environment and into foster care right away so they can learn what it’s like to live in a home by being house-trained and socialized. It was challenging to find fosters so close to the holidays, but we were thrilled to find three homes who could each accept a pair of puppies," Joaquin said.

Each of the puppies will be spayed or neutered and will be in the BC SPCA’s care for at least two more weeks before they are available for adoption.

If you can help us support these puppies, and other animals needing urgent shelter and care, visit spca.bc.ca/emergency-alert .