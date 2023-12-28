Homicide investigation launched after body of 35-year-old found in Chilliwack

Photo: KTW file

Homicide investigators have been called to Chilliwack after the discovery of a body.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that Mounties in the Fraser Valley found human remains in the 46100-block of Princess Avenue on Wednesday.

The statement says the victim is 35-year-old Corey Douglas Farmer, and police are identifying him to the public hoping it will help move the investigation along.

The homicide team is now working with Mounties from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment as well as the BC Coroners Service and forensic investigators.

Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with IHIT says police are looking for witnesses and surveillance footage from the area, which is about 100 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Pierotti says police want information about where Farmer was in the lead-up to his death.

Online court records show Farmer had a lengthy criminal history in Chilliwack and was due in provincial court in January on charges including possession of stolen property, weapons offences, breach of probation and driving infractions.