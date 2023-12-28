Teen on lawnmower dies following collision with pickup truck near Nanaimo

Photo: Glacier Media

A teenager is dead after the lawnmower he was riding was struck by a pickup truck on Vancouver Island, police say.

According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to an intersection in Cedar, just south of Nanaimo, just after noon on Thursday.

RCMP spokesman Gary O’Brien said a 14-year-old boy on a riding lawnmower blew a stop sign before being hit by a passing pickup. The boy died a short time later in hospital.

“The driver of the pickup involved, a 45-year-old man, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators,” he said.

“Drugs and alcohol have been ruled out and the roads at the time were wet.”

The investigation is ongoing.