Truck hits 112th street overpass in Delta

Another overpass has been hit in Delta.

Multiple reports on X (formerly Twitter) have said that just after noon today (Thursday) a semi-truck hit the 112th overpass and lost some girders on Hwy. 99 southbound before Hwy. 91.

The southbound lane is blocked, and traffic is backing up as well.

Highways crews are on the scene accessing the damage, while Delta Police are working with BC Highway Patrol on controlling and detouring traffic.

Paramedics and Delta firefighters are also at the scene.

This latest incident comes after a truck hit the Hwy. 17A overpass in Delta in July.

The overpass was damaged when a big truck, southbound on Hwy. 99, smashed into the underside of the overpass on July 18. Two of the five girders of the overpass, built in 1959, need significant repairs.

Major repairs are set to begin next week and will last for two months.

Two weeks ago, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming was joined by BC Trucking Association President and CEO David Earle, at the Nordel Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) Station announcing additional action to reduce such costly collisions of these overpass crashes by commercial vehicles.

Noting there has been about 30 crashes involving infrastructure in the past 24 months but only a small percentage of drivers are the problem, Fleming outlined a “progressive enforcement system” including increased fines for various offences and escalating consequences for companies, including being grounded to a halt for repeat offences.