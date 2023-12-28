North Vancouver downhill racer Cameron Alexander wins World Cup bronze

Photo: . North Vancouver skier Cameron Alexander is hoisted up by his teammates after a bronze medal finish in a World Cup ski event in Italy, Dec. 28, 2023. | Alpine Canada

North Vancouver’s Cameron Alexander has taken a medal in a downhill World Cup race in Italy.

Alexander finished third out of 54 racers in an FIS Ski World Cup event in Bormio on Thursday, earning himself bronze.

Alexander was the fifth racer out of the gate at the Stelvio course, which Alpine Canada notes is one of the most challenging downhill races of the season. He finished 1.23 seconds behind gold winner Cyprien Sarrazin from France and 1.14 seconds back from silver finisher Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

“It feels really good to be able to get a podium on a track like this,” Alexander said in a release. “This track is such a battle and a fight the whole way down, it’s rewarding to stand on the podium here. It’s been a strong start to the season and that’s really thanks to the great prep the team has had. We are all really pushing each other super hard and we’re ready to continue skiing fast.”

It’s the second 2023 bronze medal for Alexander, having taken another at the World Championships in Courchevel-Méribel, France, in February.

The 26-year-old Whistler Mountain Ski Club racer is currently ranked 16th in the FIS World Cup standings.

In 2022, Alexander became the first Canadian to take gold in a World Cup downhill race since 2014 after finishing in a tie for first at the Olympiabakken course in Kvitfjell, Norway.