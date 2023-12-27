One person killed, two injured in Tuesday's Hwy 1 crash through Rogers Pass

Photo: File photo

A person was killed and two others were injured in Tuesday's crash on the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass that closed the highway for several hours.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 1 near the Glacier National Park east gate.

In a press release, police say a car heading eastbound on Highway 1 lost control and spun into oncoming traffic, colliding with a pickup truck.

“The sole occupant of the eastbound car was pronounced deceased at the scene,“ Const. Kat Robinson of the Golden-Field RCMP said.

“Both occupants in the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and one was airlifted to a larger area hospital.”

The highway was closed between Revelstoke and Golden for more than four hours, reopening just after 3 p.m.

“We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family members of those involved in this tragic incident,” Const. Robinson said. “This is particularly difficult around the holidays, and our hearts go out to you.

“Thank you to our partners with BC Ambulance Service, the Golden Fire Department, Parks Canada, and Ben’s Towing for their continued professional service at scenes. Collisions are never easy, but they go a lot more smoothly with good teamwork.”