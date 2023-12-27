Environment Canada issues high wind warnings, forecasting significant waves at coast

Photo: The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 9:07 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for British Columbia's central coast, Sunshine Coast and Greater Victoria regions, forecasting gusts of up to 120 kilometres an hour in some parts.

The weather agency says an intense Pacific frontal system will remain off the coast through Friday, bringing the strongest winds to exposed coastal areas between northern Vancouver Island and Bella Bella.

In the Sunshine Coast and the Victoria region, wind speeds are expected to reach 70 kilometres an hour with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour.

Environment Canada says the high winds may damage roof shingles and windows in the affected zone and power outages may occur.

On Tuesday, the weather agency issued high wave alerts for the west coast of Vancouver Island and Greater Victoria.

Environment Canada says "a strong storm" from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day brought wind speeds as high as 172 kilometres an hour to remote Sartine Island northwest of Vancouver Island.

About 28,000 BC Hydro customers lost power along the province's southern coast at one point.

That storm also brought heavy rainfall, with 178 millimetres falling at Kennedy Lake on Vancouver Island.

ORIGINAL: 5:55 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued weather alerts for two Vancouver Island regions, warning of potential ocean waves reaching up to seven metres on Wednesday.

The national weather agency says elevated ocean water levels mixed with significant waves are expected in the late morning in Greater Victoria until the early afternoon.

It says large waves, storm surge, and seasonably high tides may produce the high water levels, and coastal flooding is possible along exposed shorelines, especially in low-lying areas.

Similarly on the west coast of Vancouver Island, Environment Canada says waves, which could reach a maximum of five to seven meters tall, are expected along shorelines exposed to open ocean.

It says waves and pounding surf will produce higher than normal water levels along the coast and are also expected to begin sweeping the island starting later in the morning on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says in the notice that these waves are likely to cause damage to coastal infrastructure.