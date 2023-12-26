Highway 1 open in both directions near Glacier National Park

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE 2:40 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now cleared in both directions after a collision shut down the highway for much of the morning and early afternoon on Boxing Day. The highway was closed in both directions for 141.4 km between Revelstoke and Golden.

DriveBC indicates that even though the highway is now open travellers should expect delays due to congestion caused by the four hour closure.

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, with DriveBC reporting they expect the road to remain shut down until the evening.

A vehicle crash stopped traffic between Revelstoke to 1 km west of Golden on Tuesday morning.

A detour is not available and the estimated time of re-opening is at 6 p.m. PST.

DriveBC said the next update is expected at 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:48 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Beaver Valley Road and Glacier National Park East Boundary, 3 km west of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

According to DriveBC the road is closed in both directions and an assessment is underway. The next update isn't expected until 1:30 p.m. and there is no detour at this time.