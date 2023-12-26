Highway 1 closed in both directions near Glacier National Park until evening

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 12:48 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, with DriveBC reporting they expect the road to remain shut down until the evening.

A vehicle crash stopped traffic between Revelstoke to 1 km west of Golden on Tuesday morning.

A detour is not available and the estimated time of re-opening is at 6 p.m. PST.

DriveBC said the next update is expected at 4 p.m.

ORIGINAL: 10:48 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Beaver Valley Road and Glacier National Park East Boundary, 3 km west of the East Boundary of Glacier National Park.

According to DriveBC the road is closed in both directions and an assessment is underway. The next update isn't expected until 1:30 p.m. and there is no detour at this time.