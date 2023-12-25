Victoria Police Chief recounts busy Christmas Eve for officers, one hit with vomit

Photo: Del Manak

The chief of police in Victoria, B.C., says his officers had a busy Christmas Eve, but the holiday season didn't exactly bring good tidings of great joy for one officer on a city bus.

Victoria police Chief Del Manak says one officer was hit with a cup of vomit as they attempted to take a passenger off a bus.

Manak's social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, says another officer had to use a Taser on a man who wouldn't leave a store.

The chief says his officers also had to arrest a woman in downtown Victoria who was allegedly trying to pop the tires on 20 vehicles.

Manak says the evening wasn't all bad though after one officer found a Tim Hortons gift card on his car upon returning to his police cruiser after responding to a call downtown.

The chief says it was a silver lining to an otherwise busy Christmas Eve as officers worked to keep the streets safe for Santa's arrival.