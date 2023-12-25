Multiple Christmas Day sailings cancelled as stormy weather set to hit B.C. coast

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Ferries says adverse weather has forced the cancellation of several Christmas Day sailings on multiple routes, with many more at risk as stormy weather whips up high winds on the B.C. coast. The BC Ferries vessel Queen of Cumberland passes North Pender Island while travelling from Swartz Bay, B.C., to the Southern Gulf Islands, on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries says it has cancelled several Christmas Day sailings on multiple routes and many more are at risk as stormy weather whips up high winds on the province's coast.

The ferry corporation says it has cancelled sailings on routes serving Alert Bay, Powell River and Comox in the afternoon due to the weather.

It says many upcoming sailings are also at risk of cancellation, including the last two evening sailings between Vancouver and Victoria.

Environment Canada has issued several warnings for coastal communities on Vancouver Island as they are expected to be hit with heavy rain and high winds this week.

BC Ferries says on its website the safety of its crews and passengers are "of primary importance" and it is apologizing for any inconvenience the cancellations may cause over the holidays.

On Sunday, a mechanical issue coupled with forecasted "hurricane-force winds" took the company's Northern Expedition vessel out of service until Dec. 28.