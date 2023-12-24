Nav Canada issues delay YVR flights on Christmas Eve

Photo: File photo. Flights at YVR are currently delayed due to Nav Canada resource constraints.

Resource constraints at Nav Canada are causing delays to flights at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) on Christmas Eve.

According to a post from Nav Canada Operations on social media platform X on Sunday evening, its team is "working to keep aircraft moving safely and as expeditiously as possible."

Travellers should check their flight status with their airlines and YVR suggests travellers at the airport who need assistance can speak with their guest experience team members.

Updates on the situation will be provided on yvr.ca and via X at @yvrairport.