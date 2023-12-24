BC Ferries cancels northern sailings over mechanical issue, 'hurricane-force winds'

Photo: The Canadian Press BC Ferries says it's cancelling sailings to and from Prince Rupert until Dec. 28 due an engine issue coupled with forecasted "hurricane-force winds." The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while traveling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries says it's cancelling sailings to and from Prince Rupert until Dec. 28 due an engine issue coupled with forecasted "hurricane-force winds."

The company says it had to cancel a Christmas Eve sailing from Prince Rupert and a Boxing Day sailing from Graham Island due to a mechanical issue in the main engine of its Northern Expedition vessel.

It says service will start up again on Dec. 28 and repairs to the boat have begun, and the engine turbo charger needed for the fix has to make a 12-hour journey by truck from Vancouver to Prince Rupert.

BC Ferries says the vessel's crew is being flown into Prince Rupert by a charter flight for the next sailing.

The ferry corporation says it is apologetic to customers whose Christmas plans may be dashed by the cancellation, offering not only refunds but also potential reimbursements to people who booked flights.

The company says customer service and terminal staff are notifying people with bookings on the cancelled sailings.