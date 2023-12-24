Magnitude-4.0 quake in Washington state felt in Victoria

Photo: Earthquakes Canada The approximate location of the magnitude-4.0 earthquake recorded on Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023.

A Sunday morning earthquake in Washington’s Olympic mountains was felt across much of B.C.'s capital region.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck just after 7:14 a.m at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was 74 km southeast of Victoria.

Minor rumbling was reported from Victoria to Sooke, as well as in much of the Seattle metropolitan area, according to the earthquake agency.

No tsunami warning or advisory has been issued.