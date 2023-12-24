227497
Magnitude-4.0 quake in Washington state felt in Victoria

A Sunday morning earthquake in Washington’s Olympic mountains was felt across much of B.C.'s capital region.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck just after 7:14 a.m at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was 74 km southeast of Victoria.

Minor rumbling was reported from Victoria to Sooke, as well as in much of the Seattle metropolitan area, according to the earthquake agency.

No tsunami warning or advisory has been issued.

