Environment Canada warns of 'very strong storms' set to hit B.C. coast over Christmas

Photo: Adrian Lam, Times Colonist - File photo

Environment Canada says a "series of very strong storms" is set to hit British Columbia's coast early next week and has issued wind warnings going into the Christmas long weekend.

The agency issued wind warnings for B.C.'s north and central coast, Haida Gwaii and north Vancouver Island, forecasting gusts between 90 and 120 km/h starting this evening into Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada says the "very strong winds" will hit exposed coastal areas as a weather system approaches the province.

It says there's potential that even stronger winds will begin on Christmas Day into the middle of next week.

The agency says loose objects could be whipped up by the gusty winds and cause injuries or property damage.

It also says the winds could cause power outages and knock down tree branches.