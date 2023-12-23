High-elevation highways remain slippery after overnight snowfall

Photo: DriveBC Pennask Summit on Highway 97C Saturday morning.

Following the overnight snowfall at higher elevations, local mountain highways are particularly slippery Saturday morning.

Snow fell across the Interior Friday night, forcing the closure of Highway 5 between Kamloops and Merritt as many vehicles struggled to stay on the road. While the highway is now reopened, slippery conditions persist.

“After last nights snowfall, temperatures have dropped leading to ice concerns and slippery sections on Hwy 5 and Hwy 97C. Please ensure you are prepared for winter driving conditions when travelling this holiday season,” YRB Nicola posted to Facebook Saturday morning.

YRB Nicola is the maintenance contractor for the region.

While the Coquihala saw about five centimetres fall overnight, the Okanagan Connector saw 18 cm fall at the Pennask Summit.

DriveBC webcams show clear blue skies on most of the local highways, with temperatures ranging from -4 C to -9 C, depending on elevation.