YVR warns of increased traffic near the airport on Boxing Day

Photo: McArthurGlen Outlet raffic to and from the airport may be delayed due to McArthurGlen Outlet's annual Boxing Day sales event

Whether you're scouting out holiday deals or jetting off, Vancouver International Airport (YVR) suggests planning for potential traffic jams on Boxing Day.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlets' annual Boxing Day sales will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and like previous years, increased traffic is expected in the area.

YVR suggests those heading to the airport, whether to catch a plane or to pick someone up, can either take the Canada Line or leave extra time and plan ahead for parking if they choose to drive. Parking at YVR can be pre-booked at yvr.ca/parking.

Shoppers can take the Canada Line to Templeton Station or plan for delays if they choose to drive.

Motorists are advised to follow directions from traffic personnel and signage. RCMP and traffic management personnel will also be there to direct drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Passengers can also check the status of their flights with the airline and monitor traffic reports for updated information.