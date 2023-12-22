Richmond RCMP investigating 2 shootings at local restaurants

Photo: file Richmond RCMP are investigating two restaurant shootings that took place earlier this week.

Richmond RCMP's Major Crime Unit is looking into two shootings that happened at Richmond restaurants this week.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a restaurant on the 8500 block of Bridgeport Road by No. 3 Road on Dec. 18 around 10:30 p.m.

The second shooting took place on Dec. 20 around 11:30 p.m. at another restaurant on the 7900 block of Alderbridge Way near No. 3 Road.

Richmond RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dennis Hwang said both shootings happened when the restaurants were closing.

Police believe the shootings are targeted and "not connected to the B.C. gang conflict."

Increased police activity will be in place in the area while police investigating the incidents.

"The safety of our community remains our paramount priority and the investigations are being actively spearheaded by the Richmond RCMP Major Crime Unit," said Hwang.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or video/dashcam footage should contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online at www.solvecrime.ca.