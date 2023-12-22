Mounties investigate third fatal accident in just over a week

Photo: RCMP

A woman died in a crash Thursday in Grand Forks.

The crash at North Fork Road and Coalchute Road claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman.

RCMP and emergency crews attended the scene and managed to get the woman out of the vehicle and transported to hospital, "but unfortunately (she) succumbed to her injuries," says Sgt. Darryl Peppler of the Grand Forks RCMP.

The incident is still under investigation and Mounties have not ruled out speed or alcohol as factors in the collision.

RCMP say this is the fourth major crash in just over a week in the Boundary area.

The first was Dec. 11 near Greenwood, when a 62-year-old Grand Forks woman died as a result of her injuries. Then on Dec. 18 on Hwy 33, just north of Rock Creek, another head-on collision claimed the life of a 66-year-old man from Grand Forks while his passenger, a 57-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Grand Forks police are also investigating a third single-vehicle accident on Phoenix Road which happened Dec. 20. A 63-year-old Greenwood man lost control of his vehicle and went down a steep embankment.

The man was pinned inside his vehicle until he was removed by the Grand Forks Fire Department and taken to hospital. Alcohol is believed to be involved and police are continuing their investigation.



"Despite the warmer weather and lack of snow for this time of year, the roads can still be icy and slippery and we want to warn all drivers to drive with care. We are seeing too many serious and fatal accidents in our Boundary Region and we certainly don't want to see anymore," said Peppler.